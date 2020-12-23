They thought it was joke. It isn't. KFC is entering the video game business, as the fast food giant announced that the brand new KFConsole is coming to living rooms across the world. Could this year get any stranger? Manufacturer Cooler Master describes the new system on their website:

Forged from the fires of the KFC ovens and built by Cooler Master from the ground up, there has never been a tastier way to experience the latest titles in stunning 4k, 240fps.

So, not only can you play your favorite games, but you don't have to leave the room to heat up your KFC chicken. The console boasts a state-of-the-art “Chicken Chamber,” which is basically a miniature microwave compartment to keep your meal warm, as you blast your way through levels, while screaming horrible slurs at your friends through your headset. What a time to be alive. The new system was announced Tuesday, hoping to put an end to all the speculation that this was some sort of joke. We have stepped into the future it appears.

The only thing is that KFC has not announced when the new gaming console-chicken heater is going to be available in stores, or for ordering. Also, unless we're reading this wrong, there seems to be no announcement on what games are compatible with this new system. Will they develop their own originals? What kind of video games would a fast food chain dream up? One can only wonder. Can't get your hands on the elusive Playstation 5? This device could save the holidays. But hey - we're all going to be indoors more often this winter, plus that pesky COVID-19 pandemic which is rearing its ugly head once again. Give it a shot.

And while we wait for this innovative new invention to hit the shelves and make us all even fatter and lazier, you can roast yourself to your heart's desire this winter with KFC's chicken-scented fire logs. Stay warm while your house smells like the Colonel's eleven special herbs and spices.