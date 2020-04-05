Kaaterskill Falls Temporarily Closes Due to COVID-19

The DEC announced today that Kaaterskill Falls will be temporarily closed in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Kaaterskill Falls, the viewing platform, and the connecting trails are temporarily closing on Monday, April 6. The Kaaterskill Wild Forest will remain open to the public.

The closure of the Kaaterskill Falls site is part of the DEC's statewide efforts to reduce the community spread of COVID-19 by encouraging New Yorkers to safely and responsibly recreate locally.

The DEC is closing parking areas at Molly Smith, Laurel House Road, and Scutt Road to public use. All access trails leading to the falls will be closed. Roadside parking in these areas is prohibited.

While enjoying time outdoors, be sure to maintain six feet of social distancing, wash hands, or use sanitizer, and avoid surfaces that are touched often.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: