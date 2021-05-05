Admit it. You think it's pretty cool that big named celebrities call the Hudson Valley home.

Over the last few years as Hudson Valley residents, we've grown accustomed to having celebs like Paul Rudd, Jefferey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan as neighbors. We know, and appreciate, all of their work in keeping Samuel's Sweet Shop on Main Street in Rhinebeck a staple of the Hudson Valley community.

But it's still pretty cool when we hear the stars talk about our hometown.

This week actress Julianna Margulies made an appearance on LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan to promote her debut memoir, Sunshine Girl.

While on the show Margulies, who is originally from the Spring Valley area in Rockland County, shared all about her life "upstate." Margulies shared that she, the Rudd's and the Morgan's all currently live within about a 20-mile radius of each other.

She also shared that she might not have the kind of green thumb and farming skills that some of her neighbors do. Check out the video below:

Not that it's a big deal, but did you catch Kelly Ripa calling the Hudson Valley "Hollywood Upstate?" I've never heard that one before, and it has a nice ring to it, however, Kelly Ripa if you're reading this for some reason...it's Hollywood on The Hudson (unofficially).

You can catch Margulies on the rest of her virtual book tour which will continue into next week.

Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life by Julianna Margulies is available now wherever books are sold.

