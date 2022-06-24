Judas Priest Bringing 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour to Albany

Judas Priest with special guest Queensryche will play MVP Arena in Albany, NY this Fall.

Celebrating their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year and 50 years of heavy metal, Judas Priest has announced another leg of their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour which kicks off in Wallingford, CT Oct. 13. They'll play MVP Arena (formerly Times Union Center) in Albany on October 15.

A little History About the Metal Gods

Judas Priest was formed out of Birmingham, England in 1969 and has sold 50 million records worldwide. The current lineup for Judas Priest is Rob Halford on vocals, guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill, and drummer Scott Travis. The band’s most successful album was 1982’s Screaming for Vengence. It was the band’s commercial breakthrough featuring the classic lineup of Halford, Tipton, Hill, K.K. Downing, and Dave Holland. The album would sell over 5 million copies with the hit single “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming”.

Judas Priest continued with much success throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, along with a comeback in the 2000s. Their last studio album was 2018's Firepower which debuted at number 5 on the Billboard chart making it the band's highest-charting album in the US.

Where and When Can You Get Tickets for Judas Priest in Albany, NY?

Tickets are on sale now for Judas Priest 50 Heavy Metal Years with special guest Queensryche Saturday, Oct. 15 at MVP Arena in Albany. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and slpconcerts.net

One of Judas Priest's signature songs, "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" is off the band's 1982 album Screaming for Vengeance. In 2006, VH1 ranked it fifth on their list of the 40 Greatest Metal Songs.

"Jet City Woman" was the fourth single off Queensrych'e 1990 Empire.