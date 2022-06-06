Jon Anderson of Yes returns to the Hudson Valley for a show this summer.

Jon Anderson is the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known as the former lead singer of Yes. Anderson along with Chris Squire and Peter Banks formed Yes with drummer Bill Bruford and keyboardist Tony Kaye. They released their debut album in 1969. The band first achieved success in the 1970s with their progressive, symphonic style of rock. Success would continue throughout the 80s and into the 90s, with the band undergoing numerous lineup changes throughout their career.

Jon Anderson permanently left Yes in 2008. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Yes in 2017 by Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush at a ceremony held in New York City.

Yes' Big Comeback with 90125

Yes released their comeback alum 90125 in 1983 where it reached the top 5 in the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and remains the band's biggest-selling album with over 3 million copies sold in the U.S. alone. Four singles were released from the album including "Owner of a Lonely Heart" which was the only song to top the U.S. Billboard chart and also their most successful single.

Jon Anderson last performed in the Hudson Valley back in July of 2021 when he kicked off a tour in Woodstock. Almost a year later to the day, Anderson is coming back to the Hudson Valley.

Where and When is Yes Legend Jon Anderson Performing?

Jon Anderson with the Paul Green Rock Academy Close to the Edge 50th anniversary tour will take place at Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY on Sunday, July 17 at 8 pm. Jon Anderson and the band will be playing the Close to the Edge album in its entirety plus other classics and surprises. Close to the Edge is considered to be the greatest progressive rock album of all time. Tickets are on sale now through OME Events and Ticketmaster. Check out the Sugarloaf PAC website here for more info.

The classic Yes lineup led by Jon Anderson performing "Close to the Edge" in London Circa 1972. Below is Jon Anderson's performance of "Owner of a Lonely Heart" with the Paul Green Rock Academy in 2021.

