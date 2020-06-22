John Mellencamp’s Only Number One Album, ‘American Fool’

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week we will be featuring the only number one album from John Mellencamp, American Fool.

American Fool is the fifth studio album from John Mellencamp, released under his stage name of John Cougar in April of 1982. The album was his commercial breakthrough, holding the Number one position on the Billboard album chart for nine weeks.

The album produced three singles, Jack & Diane, Hurts So Good, and Hand to Hold Onto To. The tracklisting for the album is:

Hurts So Good Jack & Diane Hand to Hold onto to Danger List Can You Take It Thundering Hearts China Girl Close Enough Weakest Moments American Fool

