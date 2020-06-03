John Fogerty Played Every Instrument on ‘Centerfield’ Album

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we're featuring the third solo album from John Fogerty, Centerfield.

Centerfield was released on January 14, 1985, and was Fogerty's first album in nine years, after taking a break from music because of legal issues with his record company.

John Fogerty played all the instruments on the album thanks to overdubbing. The album went number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

The RIAA has certified the album double-platinum. A 25th Anniversary Edition was released on June 29, 2010, and features the original album, digitally remastered, and adds a pair of rare bonus tracks, both of which released as B-sides to 45s released in 1986.

