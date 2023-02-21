Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour; Playing Two New York Area Dates

You're in the jungle baby! Guns N' Roses coming to the area this summer.

Guns N' Roses just announced a massive world tour which will include U.S. dates right in our own backyard.

Guns N’ Roses of course reunited back in 2016 with the classic lineup featuring Axl Rose on vocals along with Slash on guitar and Duff McKagan on bass. The band also features longtime G n’R keyboardist Dizzy Reed, along with guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, and newcomer Melissa Reese on keyboards. The original band formed in 1985 and the band had great success in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Their first album Appetite for Destruction is the best-selling debut album in U.S. with sales of 18 million. The album has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. The successful Use Your Illusion albums were released in 1991. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.



Guns N' Roses Plating Two Shows Close to the Hudson Valley This Summer

Guns N' Roses fans are elated today with the new that their just announced 2023 World Tour will be playing two popular concert venues this summer. You can catch G n' R on Aug. 15 when they play MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, NJ and Sept. 1 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Its gonna be a hot summer! Get ready for Gn'FnR.