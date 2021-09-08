JJ Stacks in Brookfield to Hold Drive-In Movie Night Oct 1 Screening ‘The Goonies’

JJ Stacks is a Brookfield restaurant that has something for everyone, from the kids to the adults who feel like kids on the inside.

The place has everything I want out of a restaurant, like burgers fries, adult beverages and an activity my whole family likes, mini-golf. I've written about and talked about JJ Stacks plenty in the past, and for good reason. The owner Joe Attonito gets it and his most recent promotion highlights that.

On October 1, 2021, JJ Stacks will have a drive-in movie event at 537 Federal Road, screening one of the greatest films of all-time, The Goonies. The movie will start at 7:45 and tickets are on sale now through the JJ Stacks Facebook page or at eventbrite. The Stacks family is asking that you order your meals before the movie begins so the kitchen doesn't get slammed all at once.

The Goonies is one of those movies that I made my kids watch and I wasn't going to stop playing it until they loved it. It taps into a sense of adventure that every child can appreciate, whether you are a 12-year-old kid or a 42-year-old kid. If I was going to pick a movie that most accurately represents the spirit of JJ Stacks, The Goonies would be it.

Joe Attonito and I are buddies going back some years now, so I texted him last night when I saw the event listed. I wrote, "You're doing a drive-in movie night? Brilliant." Attonito replied:

"Yeah Man, also a 10 year old got a hole in one on 7 today."

OH!!!!!!! GOOOOD FOR YOU!!!!!!!!!!! Attonito was breaking my chops you see, because I declared that the 7th hole at JJ Stacks mini-golf course was impossible in a recent article. Like a tough guy, he's been making up 10 year old children who've gotten a hole in one on 7, ever since.

There are not even enough 10 year olds in Brookfield to get the amount of hole in ones that this guy is claiming. That's fine though, because I will eventually slay the beast known as "7th Hell.".

Don't start with me Joe, just have my hot dog ready when I pull up.

"Maybe there's some rich stuff!"

