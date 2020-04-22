Jimi Hendrix’s Posthumous Album: Live at Monterey

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the posthumous live album from Jimi Hendrix, Live at Monterey.

Released on October 16, 2007, Live at Monterey features Jimi Hendrix's performances with his band, The Jimi Hendrix's Experience, at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival.

The album gives you Jimi at his finest, the tracklisting includes:

Killing Floor Foxey Lady Like a Rolling Stone Rock Me Baby Hey Joe Can You See Me The Wind Cries Mary Purple Haze Wild Thing

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week