Jim Morrison’s Last Doors Album

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week we'll feature the last album from the Doors featuring Jim Morrison, L.A. Woman.

L.A. Woman was released on April 19, 1971. The album was recorded between December 1970 and January of 1971 at The Doors' Workshop in Los Angeles, California. L.A. Woman was Jim Morrison's last album, as he died in Paris shortly after the album's release.

Love Her Madly was released as a single in March of 1971, and would reach number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. The album peaked at number nine on the Billboard 200 and reached number 28 on the UK Album Charts. Riders on the Storm also achieved chart success.

The album was well-received by critics, some calling it the best Doors album, referencing Morrison's vocals, and the band's stripped-down return to their blues-rock roots, according to Wikipedia. the album is definitely more bluesy and stripped down.

L.A. Woman went double-platinum in the United States selling two-million copies, triple-platinum in Canada selling 300,000 copies, four-times platinum in Australia selling 280,000, double-platinum in France selling 945,800, and platinum in Spain. The album also went gold in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

L.A. Woman tracklisting:

Side One:

The Changeling Love Her Madly Been Down So Long Cars Hiss by My Window L.A. Woman

Side Two:

L'America Hyacinth House Crawling King Snake The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat) Riders on the Storm

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week