Jethro Tull’s Aqualung Turns 51 This Year

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the fourth album from Jethro Tull, Aqualung.

Aqualung was released on March 19, 1971, through Chrysalis Records. It is regarded as a concept album and falls under multiple classifications including progressive rock, folk-rock, and hard rock. The album was recorded between April of 1970 and February of 1971. Aqualung was the follow-up to the band's 1970 album, Benefit. The album will turn 51 this year.

Aqualung was recorded at Island Records' studio in London and was their first album with keyboardist John Evans as a full-time member and their first album with new bassist Jeffrey Hammond, and last album featuring Clive Bunker on drums, who quit shortly after the release of the album.

To date, Aqualung is Jethro Tull's best selling album, selling more than seven million units worldwide. The album was well-received critically and has been featured on many best-of-lists. The two singles released from the album were Hymn 43 and Locomotive Breath.

The tracklisting for Aqualung (Original Release)

Side One:

Aqualung Cross-Eyed Mary Cheap Day Return Mother Goose Wond'ring Aloud Up to Me

Side Two:

My God Hymn 43 Slipstream Locomotive Breathe Wind-Up

Aqualung was reissued in 1996 adding six additional tracks to the album:

Lick Your Fingers Clean

Wind Up (Quad Version)

Excerpts from the Ian Anderson Interview

Song for Jeffery

Fat Man

Bouree

Aqualung was also re-released for its 40th anniversary in 2011 as a special edition.

