Jesse Malin, Jam Syndicate Reunion Highlight Charitable Weekend at The Chance

Breach the Asylum Christmas Bash with Toys for Tots and Foodstock events set for the Poughkeepsie venue.

The holidays are here, and it's time to help give back to the local community. The Hudson Valley area is always stepping up, and doing its part in making a difference, and the upcoming weekend will feature two very cool, annual charitable rock shows that one should make a point to try and attend. You'll be sorry if you miss them.

Breach The Asylum Christmas Bash 3

Christmas Bash 3 with Breach the Asylum, the return of Jam Syndicate, Conquer at Will, Natasha Barnes and Mike Hatfield will perform on Friday, Dec. 9 at The Chance benefitting Toys for Tots of the Hudson Valley. The annual Breach the Asylum Christmas Bash at The Chance is organized by Vern Nickerson, whose band Frail was a popular fixture throughout the Hudson Valley back in the day. Nowadays, the singer/guitarist has his focuses on Breach the Asylum. I actually appeared in a video a few years ago for the band's single "Bullets Over Love". Check out a video clip below.

A major highlight of the show will be the return of Jam Syndicate, the popular tri-state area band that was like no other at the time in the early to mid-1990s, melding rock, rap, house, dance, industrial and techno music together. Led by singer Rob Jackson, originally from Carmel, NY, Jam Syndicate will be performing together for the first time in 25 years.

Rob says,

"the Hudson valley original music scene in the early to mid 90s was great, a lot of bands and places to play and we all supported each other. We have only been in the same room 2 times in the past 25 years. We stopped playing together in I think 1996 and just recently started talking about playing and writing again."

The event starts at 6 pm, with Jam Syndicate (Rob Jackson on vocals, Sandy Nardone on bass, Norm Deltufo on drums, Fred Munk on keys and Sean Nolan on guitar) closing the night later in the evening. Be sure to show up with a new, unwrapped toy!

Foodstock 15

Foodstock is back for its 15th year featuring Jesse Malin, Adam Ezra Group, Sirsy, Albino Love Slaves, Snaphammer and Fusion Avengers on Saturday, Dec. 10. Jesse Malin started his career performing in the New York hardcore band Heart Attack, and rising to prominence as the lead vocalist of D Generation. Over the course of his career, he's collaborated with Bruce Springsteen, Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong and numerous others. Organized annually by Hudson Valley residents Ryan Michael and Lorenzo Angelino, proceeds from Foodstock, as always, will benefit Dutchess Outreach and the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. Bring some food to donate, check out the raffles and enjoy some great live music.

Tickets for both of these great charity events this weekend in Poughkeepsie are available through the Chance box office and ticketweb. Get more info here.