She was there to feature a beloved school librarian.

It's always a really special feeling when you see a location in your area get featured on television, especially for an incredible reason. Jenna Bush Hager, the co-host from NBC's 'TODAY With Hoda & Jenna,' recently visited the Horizons-on-the-Hudson Elementary School in Newburgh to honor someone special to the community.

The big smiles outside say it all.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook loading...

Librarian of the Year from Newburgh, NY

Jenna Bush Hager was there to speak to Mrs. Michell Wright Jumpp, she is the school's librarian and had previously been named the NY Librarian Associations 'Librarian of the Year'. From an early age Jumpp was passionate about reading and even mentioned how she received an encyclopedia for a Christmas gift one year as a kid.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook loading...

The two of them talked about the importance of reading and how Mrs. Jumpp tries to promote that idea with her many students. Community is also something that is very important to Jump and she said she hopes one day she will see her students become a president, a business owner and helping out the community.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook loading...

Some of the students spoke about Mrs. Jumpp and you could tell by their expressions and tone how much she means to them. One student even said, "she likes to focus on each and every one of us to be better". So kind and sweet.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook loading...

A Gift for Newburgh's Librarian of the Year

How amazing is this, Mrs. Jumpp's school library was awarded 1,000 books for her students to enjoy in different languages because of her incredible story. It gets even better, 2,000 books were donated to the public library in Newburgh in honor of this. Jenna Bush Hager also donated 40 books from ' Read With Jenna' for Mrs. Jumpp's personal collection. That is a lot of reading to enjoy.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook Newburgh Enlarged City School District Facebook loading...

The segment aired in National Read Across American Day and you can watch it and get more information right here.

Speaking of reading and positive ideas, here's a few more to look at:

Little Free Libraries Hide in Plain Site