6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try
God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
I've written about my love for German food, Greek food, Mexican food, Thai food, and Chinese food, but I have yet to write about Jamaican food. I walked passed this one Jamaican food truck at the Dutchess County Fair, and I smelled the Jerk Chicken. The aroma practically drew me in and dragged me over to the line. It was delicious!
I'll admit, Jamaican food is one kind of cuisine I haven't had all that much of. Back in college, I remember attending a few cultural events which included a buffet of Jamaican food, and it was to die for! Being the broke college student I was, I tried to pack up as much as I could to take to my dorm.
Now that the county fair has reawakened my interest for Jamaican food, it's only right that I seek out some of the best restaurants. These six restaurants are highly rated according to reviewers on Google.
What do you think of these places? Should another one be added to the list? What other towns/cities should we cover? Let us know in the app.
Meme's Jamaican Restaurant
3.7 Stars, 72 Reviews
46 William St, Newburgh, NY 12550
Eddy's Jerk Center
4.0 Stars, 204 Reviews
487 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
Hummingbird Jerk Center
4.8 Stars, 72 Reviews
132 Wisner Ave #4052, Newburgh, NY 12550
A & S Quzine
4.1 Stars, 79 Reviews
223 1st St, Newburgh, NY 12550
Tuttie's Lavish Catering
4.4 Stars, 7 Reviews
238 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550
God's Grace Restaurant
4.3 Stars, 33 Reviews
238 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550