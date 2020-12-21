It’s a Twisted Christmas This Sunday

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll all get twisted together and have our rock horns pointing straight up with A Twisted Christmas.

We're going metal this week, as we feature Twisted Sister for our Album of the Week. Back in 2006, Twisted Sister released, which technically, is their final album, A Twisted Christmas.

Twisted Sister's seventh album, A Twisted Christmas was released on October 17, 2006. The album features Christmas songs performed in metal versions, featuring lyrical changes. The holiday carol Oh Come All Ye Faithful, which heavily inspired We're Not Gonna Take It, is recorded in typical Twisted Sister style. The band's version of the song has become one of their most well-known songs dating back to the 1980s.

The album was recorded from June to August 2006. Impressively, the album was produced by the band themselves. There were two music videos made for Oh Come All Ye Faithful. The sequel video was for Silver Bells.

Twisted Sister also filmed a studio performance of Heavy Metal Christmas for GameTap. That particular video features frontman Dee Snider without make-up.

The tracklisting for A Twisted Christmas:

Have Yourself a Merry Christmas Oh Come All Ye Faithful White Christmas I'll Be Home for Christmas Silver Bells I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus Let It, Snow, Let It, Snow, Let It, Snow Deck the Halls The Christmas Song Heavy Metal Christmas We Wish You a Twisted Christmas

