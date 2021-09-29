It Might Be Cute but Don’t Handle this Venomous HV Caterpillar

I saw this little bug outside of my house and I learned the hard way not to mess with it.

This could be the weirdest bug I have ever seen. The Facebook community helped me figure out what it was and they gave me a warning that was a bit too late.

A lot of people hate bugs and other creepy crawling things. I stay far away from spiders and obviously is if I see a bee or a hornet nest I'll run the other direction but I don't mind most bugs. Some of them fascinate me. I'm especially fascinated by ones that I've never seen before. That's why I had to stop and take a peak at this caterpillar.

I was walking out of my apartment building when I saw this bright green caterpillar inching across the front porch.

It was almost impossible to miss because of the neon colors.

I didn't want him to get stepped on so I thought that I would give it a hand. It seemed innocent enough.

I went to pick him and move him to a shrub because that's where it looked like he was headed. I think I acted too quickly.

After I picked it up found out that it has these nasty needles on the outside of his body as a defense mechanism. I felt a little bit of  sting and my fingertip became slightly irritated. The caterpillar was identified as a saddleback. It's a fitting name if you notice the large brown spot on his back that resembles a saddle.

According to the Entomology & Nematology from the University of Florida, these moths are native to the east coast and have venomous spines. You may want to put on a pair of gloves before handling this bug.

Stunning Photos Capture Falcon Tearing into Another Bird Along Hudson

A Trip to the Trevor Zoo in Millbrook

Forget the Bronx Zoo, take a trip to this hidden zoo in the Hudson Valley located right in Millbrook. View and learn about 80+ animals from all over the world at this 6-acre spot. Established in 1936, the Trevor Zoo is the only zoo in the U.S. located at a high school. Take a look at the Trevor Zoo map to see who you could run into.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top