If you're looking for the Ultimate staycation home, this amazing Orange County that's for sale offers unbelievable views of the Hudson River, but also has some features that you won't find in many homes.

Located in historic Cornwall On The Hudson, this contemporary mansion offers five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and nearly 10,000 square feet. the home also has a heated five-car garage, three fireplaces, spa, media room, and a second kitchen.

What's also interesting about this home is that it features bulletproof glass. Yep, bulletproof glass, how cool is that? Doesn't really look like a dangerous neighborhood, to the point that would require bulletproof glass, but I suppose if you have a wall of windows, you want to make sure that they don't break.

The asking price is $1,995,000, which would break down to a monthly payment of $11,766. Can you see yourself living in this home?

Is This the Hudson Valley's Safest Home?

