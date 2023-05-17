Is This the Dirtiest Street in Poughkeepsie, NY?

It looks like one heck of party happened here. My college years were some of the best years of my life. I met friends that I still keep in touch with today, learned a ton and partied like a rock star (that really was the best part). One road in Poughkeepsie is known for housing a lot of college kids and anyone who drove by the other day saw a pretty funny sight.

Marist College is a beautiful school that is located right in Poughkeepsie. I recently walked the campus and I didn't realize how stunning the grounds really are. Our station is near that area and it always cracks me up when I drive home because I usually see a ton of college students running around, playing beer pong, and doing all the other fun things college kids do.

I'm not going to name the name of the road, but I was driving home yesterday and it looks like one amazing party went on where some students live near Marist. I have to say I was pretty jealous, it looks like it was a great way to celebrate the end of the semester. The picture doesn't even do it justice and a mini fortune must have spent on alcohol for this blow out.

It does make you wonder....is this the dirtiest street in Poughkeepsie? It might have one awesome story for how it got that way. On Friday May 19th, Marist College will be holding their commencement ceremony and we wish all the graduates the best of luck for their futures....PARTY ON.

