Is this a Cat or a Teddy Bear? Meet Our Pet of the Week to Find Out

This guy is big, cute, and cuddly, so he's got to be a teddy bear, right? Nope! Meet the adorable one-year-old black CAT Bear! He came to Pets Alive in October 2021, through their TNR (trap-neuter-return) program. He lived most of his life on the streets, always fending for himself to survive against other animals and the natural elements. But this street cat is ready to hang up his outdoor hat and start the simple life of an indoor house cat. He’s already enjoying his time at Pet Alive and wants to continue this quiet life in a forever home!

Bear is a big boy with an even bigger heart. I mean, have you seen those cheeks! He’s the perfect snuggler! He is a very friendly and curious cat, and loves being with people. Bear has tested positive for FIV, a feline virus, but with extra care and lots of hugs, he should be just fine. This big guy has so much room for love and wants to share it with someone!

Do you have room in your heart for our big boy Bear? If so, please fill out an online application and Pets Alive will set up an appointment for you to meet Bear! Pets Alive is located at 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. For questions about Bear, you can reach the adoption team at adoptions@petsalive.org or call 845-386-9738.