Is There Half & Half, Light Cream Shortage in the Hudson Valley?

There seems to be at the store I shop at!

If you do the grocery shopping for your house, there's no worse feeling than not being able to find something that's on your list at the store. I understand that it happens to all of us a few times a year, BUT it's happening to me every time I go shopping for the last two months.

When I go shopping every week at the Stop & Shop in Poughkeepsie, I follow the same walk-around-the-store route. I start in the produce section, make my way up and down all the aisles and wind up finishing up in the frozen food and milk area of the store.

For the last two months every time, I'm almost done and get to the milk section, the shelves that are normally stocked with half and half and light cream are completely bare. There's plenty of milk, oat milk, and almond milk but, no cream or anything.

The last time I was at the store I asked one of the employees walking around if there's a shortage or something and he responded with, "tell me about it" and walked away. NO SIR, can you please tell me about it...LOL! He didn't so I figure I would ask you guys.

Have you noticed this at the store you shop at?

Heather texted us, "Hannaford in Highland shelves has been empty for a while. They don’t have enough delivery drivers." Joe in Wappingers texted us, "I've been trying to find stock cold brew coffee in the stores and I can never find it between Hannaford's and ShopRite, went back to making my own it was frustrating."

I get the frustrating part! I mean the store has plenty of milk and isn't that where half and half comes from?....LOL! Vinny texted, "Maybe the Stop & Shop light cream & half & half cows are on strike, or who knows." Kristine texted us and said that "It’s just Stop & Shop they have it at Price Chopper." Good to know, looks like I might need to switch up my grocery stores for now.

Is the store you shop at missing any of the things you're looking for? Call or text us through the app.

