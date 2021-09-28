Is the Statue of Liberty Actually a Lighthouse?

Have you ever been to the Statue of Liberty before? For outsiders, it's something that they might have dreamt about visiting. When chatting with Hudson Valley residents, the majority of them haven't been to this historical site.

There were many things that I was intrigued about when learning more about the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of Liberty was actually given as a gift.

In the late 1800's, the Statue of Liberty was given to the US from France. This is better known now, as the symbol of America and the freedom behind it.

I have visited a lot of lighthouses within the Hudson Valley but never thought that the Statue of Liberty could be one. Lighthouses aren't meant to be seen for many, but especially for those out on the water who need to dock on shore via ships and ferries at night.

During the early 1900's, some claimed that the costs of the Statue of Liberty were too high. In 1932, the National Park Service officially took control of the operations of this site. The Statue of Liberty is now known more as a tourist attraction vs what used to be a lighthouse for those who were trying to find land.

It is said that those who arrived in New York from overseas, saw the Statue of Liberty from afar and knew that they had arrived safety.

Find out more about the Statue of Liberty here.

Have you ever been to the Statue of Liberty or will you visit it? Let us know below.

