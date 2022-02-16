Hudson Valley Man Thought Getting His Girls Name Tattooed on Him was a Good Idea

He thought one thing, his girlfriend thought another!

A big decision for a person to make is whether or not to ever get a tattoo. It's a decision that should never be taken lightly because it's going to be with you FOREVER! I'm personally a fan of tattoos and I think that if done properly, they can be really cool and in some cases even sexy!

My history with tattoos didn't start very good as I had the brilliant idea when I was 17 to get a cartoon character tattooed on my upper arm. It's one of my biggest mistakes and to say it's embarrassing is an understatement. After you try and help Brittany with her tattoo issue I'll post a picture of my disaster below. Here is Brittany's issue...

"I'm not the type of girl that really expects anything fancy for Valentine's Day, so I'm having a hard time trying to figure out WHY my boyfriend gave me the gift he gave me this year. We had plans to go out to dinner on Monday and when he came to pick me up he told me that he got me a special gift that will always show his love for me. He started to unbutton his shirt and as he got to the bottom button he took his shirt off to show me a tattoo of my name across his chest. I just stood there speechless!! He doesn't have any other tattoos so this was his first and it isn't a small one. It's BIG and has hearts and knives all around it. It doesn't look good at all and I didn't know what to say. He stood there waiting for me to react and I just couldn't. He said, "So, what do you think?" I said WOW that's a surprise and asked him why he did it. He said, "When you know you want to be with someone forever, you want everyone to know." We are both 24 and have been together for 3 years and I thought one day we might get married, but now him having this awful thing on his chest is making me rethink EVERYTHING! I hate to say it but I find him much less attractive and I just don't know what to do. Should I let him know how I really feel, or do I try to pretend that I like it?"

OUCH! Now being divorced twice, I'm awful at giving relationship advice, but I really think she needs to be honest with him NOW before things go any further. I just think if she tries to pretend eventually she won't be able to anymore.

As far as getting someone's name tattooed on your body, NEVER DO IT! The only time I would ever think of putting anyone's name on my body would be having my kid's names, that's it. Do you have any advice for Brittany? Call or text us through the Wolf country app. As promised here is the disaster I call a tattoo....

