Is Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger Still The Greatest Action Star?

Have you seen the Arnold's new series on Netflix yet? Is he the greatest action movie star of all time?

If you ask someone from Gen Z who they're favorite action star is you might be stunned by the answer. Some of the most commons answers given are names like Jason Statham, The Rock Keanu Reeves and even Will Smith. It turns out that Will Smith actually is into off screen violence too.

Those actors may be great in their own ways but are they best ever. Before all of them there was Arnold Schwarzenegger. It may sound hard to believe but a lot of young people just know Arnold Schwarzenegger as a former Governor which is true but that should be almost at the bottom of his resume in my opinion. He may have not even been the first big action star but he was the best and he was the first literal big action star. He was in a class all of his own. He changed the action game for ever. He was massive and we believed all of his tough guy characters. His classic action movies are still some of the best ever made. You'll never top The classics like Terminator, Predator, Commando, Kindergarten Cop, True Lies and even Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Arnold is back in new series on Netflix called FUBAR and it seems to be getting average ratings.

Netflix is streaming nearly all of his big blockbusters ff you feel like going down memory lane. If you've never seen an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie you should do yourself a favor and check them out.