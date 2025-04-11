Over the last couple of weeks, roads here in the Hudson Valley have proved to be exceptionally dangerous, with a number of major vehicular accidents having taken place, some of these accidents resulting in fatalities. Unfortunately, another of these tragic, fatal accidents occurred just yesterday with this latest one taking place in over in Putnam County.

Fatal Interstate Collision in Putnam County

The investigation into the accident is being carried out by the New York State Police from the Somers barracks, as well as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). The tragic accident occurred yesterday, April 10, 2025, during the early morning commuting hours.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, at approximately 6:35am , Troopers responded to the major two-vehicle collision, on the southbound side of Interstate 684, near the 26.4 mile marker in the town of Southeast.

The vehicles involved in the crash were a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2024 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Upon Troopers arrival to the scene, they spotted the Civic with what was described as "significant front-end damage" located in the left lane. Inside the vehicle, located in the rear seat was a passenger identified as 74-year old, Marcela Romero of the Bronx, NY, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Romero was traveling with her granddaughters at the time of the accident. The driver of the Civic was confirmed to be 24-year old Yaxkin G. Ramos Romero and the passenger was confirmed to be 25-year old Glenis O. Ramos Romero, both also of the Bronx. The driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck, was identified as Richard W. Valentine, age 35, of Larchmont, NY.

Preliminary Investigation Results

Law enforcement officially began their preliminary investigation into the wreck and through that investigation have determined the chain of events that transpired leading to the accident. In the preliminary investigation, law enforcement took down statements from both Yaxkin and Glenis describing the incident.

According to the release, Yaxkin attempted to make a lane change with the Civic, moving from the left lane to the center lane. Yaxkin then noticed a vehicle occupying that spot and quickly attempted to avoid collision by veering back into the left lane. However, in that attempt, the Civic moving back to the left struck the guard rail which then caused it to strike the Ford F-150 pickup.

When law enforcement took a response from Valentine, he confirmed that Yaxkin in the Civic, veered into his lane, struck the guardrail and then struck his vehicles rear driver's side panel. Aside from the passing of the elder Marcela Romero, no other injuries were reported from the crash.

The press release concluded by stating that the investigation is still ongoing.

