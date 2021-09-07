Inside the Premiere Party for the Danbury Trashers Netflix Documentary

In 2004, a minor league hockey team was established in Danbury by Jimmy Galante, called the Danbury Trashers.

Galante had one of the biggest sanitation businesses in the country at that time, and had gained notoriety for his alleged ties to organized crime. His first order of business as the owner was to name his 17-year-old son AJ as Team President.

Galante was arrested in 2006 facing a wide variety of racketeering crimes. The case against Jimmy would also be a case against the Trashers. The team was done, but what happened in the middle was tailor made for the movies and that movie got made.

On August 31, 2021, the story of the Galantes and the Trashers "Untold: Crime & Penalties" debuted on Netflix.

Inside the Premier Party for the Danbury Trashers Netflix Documentary My name is Lou Milano, I am the co-host of the Ethan and Lou Morning Show on I-95. Recently, I attended the local premier of the Netflix film "Untold: Crime & Penalties" about the Danbury Trashers. The Trashers were a United Hockey League team that were around for a short time in the 2000' s in Western, CT but the team and ownership left a lasting impact.

The premier was open to the public and would take place inside the building where the Trashers played hockey, the Danbury Ice Arena. I decided to watch the movie at my house before going to the event. I wanted to use the time at the arena to interview the people in the film, and give an inside look into the night. This was my night out, with the cast of the film and the Trashers.

It was a fun night, and for those of you who don't quite know me that well, this is how I do things, weird.

