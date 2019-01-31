Injured Red-Tailed Hawk Rescued in Ulster County

They were able to capture the hawk and take it for treatment.

On January 20, ECO Jeannette Bastedo responded to a report of an injured red-tailed hawk in Wawarsing. The hawk had last been seen by the homeowner of his wood pile.

The hawk demonstrated uncharacteristic behavior when it didn't attempt to fly when the homeowner approached to investigate.

A wildlife rehabilitator assisted in the response. However, when the officer and rehabilitator arrived, the hawk had moved to a nearby tree. the hawk hopped further out on a branch and fell to the ground.