Injured Hawks Rehabilitated and Released in Ulster County [VIDEO]

Two injured hawks have been rehabilitated and released back into the wild in Ulster County. The DEC has provided a video showing the hawk being released.

On May 22, two red-tailed hawks, recently rehabilitated, were released back into the wild in the Town of Olive. One hawk had lead poisoning and the other sustained a fractured ulna that was repaired surgically.

The hawks were rehabilitated by Missy Runyun of Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center. Over the Memorial Day weekend ECOs released the hawk that suffered lead poisoning on the same property where it was found.

The other hawk was released at Grant Avery Memorial Park in Olive.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: