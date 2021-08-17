Tragedy Strikes, the Nests of Twin Eaglets and Rome Osprey are Destroyed
Over the last few months, we have had the great fortune to take a peek inside the wonderful world of wildlife thanks to the stunning photography of William Straite. We’ve witnessed the birth of twin Eaglets and Osprey chicks. Watched an Eaglet grow from infant to its first flight. And saw an aerial dogfight as the Osprey defended their nest against an intruder. Unfortunately the final chapter to the two stories is one of sorrow and anger.
First, the story sure to make you fume. William's stunning photographs come from his one on one connection with mother nature. He relaxes by sitting in the woods and watching wildlife for several hours, often the Osprey mates who had built a life and family just outside of Rome.
When I last went over .... I was in total shock and so disappointed as the entire Osprey Nest had been destroyed and was now only a pile of sticks scattered on the ground. I guess "As the Bird Turns" finally ends here.
The nest is roughly 15 years old and produced about 25 Eaglets over the years. The tree in which the nest sat has remarkably been struck by lightening 6 or 7 times over the years and did have some significant signs of damage, but the tree and nest stood proud.
What a shame as these nests and these Birds were uniquely located in a way that it allowed such an outstanding view into their nests and such insight into their lives.... I can't believe we will be that gifted again.... Fair well dear friends....