Upstate New York Hunter Threatens Officer After Illegally Taking 2 Deer

Not only did this hunter break the law, but he put this officer in an scary situation.

It's nothing new... dumb hunters getting caught doing things they shouldn't be in New York State. From posting illegal takes on social media, to using noodles to bait a bear... the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has seen and handled it all.

But this hunter went a step farther than just breaking the law.

PamelaPeters from Getty Images PamelaPeters from Getty Images loading...

Aggravated Hunter Causing Chaos

Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Vencak recently got insight on a hunter from Otsego County who took two bucks illegally during archery season. The officer was able to contact the man, but immediately ran into trouble.

According to authorities, the suspect was extremely uncooperative. He went as far as threatening Officer Vencak, forcing him to call in other officers for backup.

Luckily, those reinforcements came to help in full force.

jjneff from Getty Images Signature jjneff from Getty Images Signature loading...

NYSP & Ranger to the Rescue

Lieutenant Terrell, from New York State Police, quickly responded to the scene, alongside Forest Ranger Laymon. They were able to get the subject to comply, though it was clearly a difficult process.

Officers determined the subject never bought archery privileges for the season... charging him for hunting without a big game license and for taking two deer other than permitted by law.

The case is still pending in the Town of Milford Court.

