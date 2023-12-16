NY Hunters Illegally Kill Bear & 2 Deer, Leaving Grandpa to Blame

Breaking the law was bad... but blaming your grandpa is about as low as it goes.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) are always on watch, doing everything they can to protect our wildlife. From posting illegal takes on social media to breaking 2 laws in one week, they know the rules when it comes to hunting.

When they saw what was in the back of this truck, they knew something was up.

[WARNING FOLLOWING IMAGES ARE GRAPHIC]

Suspiciously Big Takes

ECO Boyes recently stopped two individuals in Sullivan County on their way to the butcher with a massive haul. In the back of their truck they had a four-point buck, a doe, and a black bear. This alone raised red flags.

Not only were all three harvested before 10:00am, but the individuals claimed the doe was killed by their grandfather.

Suspicious? You're not the only one.

Not-So-Good Grandpa

Lieutenant Bello didn't believe their claim and wanted to further investigate. After prying open the buck's jaws, he found it's mouth was full of ground corn.

This lead to a further investigation, finding the deer harvested was baited with around 150 pounds of goat corn. It wasn't just one deer though. The Lieutenant found at least four other hunters took deer from baiting, all using their grandfather's tags.

The individuals involved were charged with a string of charges including...

Illegal Take of Protected Wildlife

Hunting Deer and Bear with the Aid of Bait

Lending Tags to Another

Possession of a Loaded Gun in a Motor Vehicle

They are currently being processed in Sullivan County.

