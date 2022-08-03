This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so.

It is not certain why the man was in the parking lot of the police department to begin with but officials say he was yelling obscenities and causing a disturbance of sorts before being arrested.

WKTV says that the 47-year-old man had been ordered to leave the Town of Webb police station. Police said that the Lyons Falls man became belligerent when he was asked to leave, almost making one think he wanted to be held at the station. There is no word if drugs or alcohol were involved, though WKTV said that bystanders had to assist police when the man resisted arrest.

Police say the man is facing several charges, and seemingly ignored the fact that most people generally want to avoid being kept at police stations. The Town of Webb is a small town in the northern part of Herkimer County.

Clean Up at the Precinct

Imagine having to deal with this at your job. Some unfortunate soul was tasked with having to clean up quite a disgusting mess inside the vestibule of a police station lobby back in the spring of 2022.

There isn't too much information on the matter as of now. But rest assured, the outcome was pretty gross. Now, one New York state man is facing accusations of relieving himself in a public place. Probably not the brightest idea that they allegedly did this inside a police station.

WKTV is reporting that a 35-year-old was caught urinating and defecating inside the lobby of a police station around 12:15 PM in late April. Police said they immediately took him into custody and brought him to the booking area of the station. One bit of positive news is that police didn't have to bring him very far, for they were obviously already inside the police station where they work when this clown decided to take a crap on the floor.

The suspect has been charged with disorderly conduct and exposure of a person.

He May Not Be As Dumb As This Guy Though...

A lot of people do a lot of unfortunate things. But this has got to be one of the boldest, or dumbest, instances in quite a while. Usually, a would-be burglar does everything in their power to avoid the police. But what about actually breaking into where the cops all are? Yes, police say a New York man tempted fate, by actually breaking into a police station.

NBC says the suspect allegedly broke into the 52nd Precinct back in late February 2022. According to officials, his intent was to rob the commanding officer's office. The suspect was actually found right in the office in plain sight. A senior officer said the suspect had broken in through a first-floor window, causing damage. NBC says the suspect made a break for it and tried to run off. Of course, being in an actual police station, he didn't get too far.

NBC says he has been charged with burglary. Yes, this guy actually stands accused of breaking into a police station.