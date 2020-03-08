Police: Impaired NJ Man in Stolen Car Fled Troopers on NYS Thruway

On March 5, 2020, at approximately 10:05 a.m., State Police out of SP Tarrytown received a report of a vehicle pursuit entering New York State from New Jersey involving a stolen car.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo. The vehicle struck the guide rail sustaining heavy damage and continued for a short time before driving off the road.

A brief foot pursuit ensued before the driver of the stolen car, John C. Johnson, 33, of Paterson, NJ, was taken into custody.

Johnson was determined to be impaired by drugs and while in custody, required the use of Naloxone. He was transported to St. Luke’s hospital for overdose symptoms, non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash, and mental health evaluation.

Once treated and released, Johnson was processed at SP Newburgh where he was charged with assault second-degree (intent to cause injury to a Police Officer), criminal possession of stolen property third-degree, reckless endangerment second-degree, driving while ability impaired by drugs, Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

