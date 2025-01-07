For weeks now, Hudson Valley roads have been quite the treacherous place. Over the course of these recent weeks a number of serious accidents have occurred, many of them resulting in people losing their lives.

Another serious accident took place earlier this week resulting in one person losing their life, the difference in this case however appears to be that the driver involved was impaired at the time.

Fatal Collision in Sullivan County

The incident in question reportedly occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday January 5, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was approximately 12:50am when members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at Wurtsboro responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision.

That collision occurred in the town of Thompson, on Glen Wild Road near the intersection of Pine Tree Road in Sullivan County and involved one vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian who was struck was transported by EMS to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. That pedestrian was identified as 29-year old Vanessa M. Hopper, of Liberty.

The BCI unit began their preliminary investigation and in that time they discovered that the 31-year old Sadia K. Thomas of Woodbridge, NY was traveling northbound on Glen Wild Road when she hit Hopper with her vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Rav 4.

Arrested and Charged

The press release from the NYSP went on to state that following the investigation, law enforcement placed Sadia K. Thomas under arrest and took her into custody. Thomas was charged with the crime of Vehicular Manslaughter Second Degree (D felony) and Driving While Ability Impaired by a Combination of Alcohol/ Drugs (Misdemeanor).

Thomas was later arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail. Bail was set for Thomas at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. Currently Thomas is expected to be back in court on January 23, 2025.

Similar Content: New Information Revealed in Fatal Sullivan County Christmas Day Crash

The press release concluded by stating that the investigation itself is still ongoing and that anyone with information is asked to contact the SP Wurtsboro BCI at 845-344-5300. Reference case number NY2500010891.

