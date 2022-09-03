I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt.

Unfortunately, there's no shortage of driving trends to complain about in the Hudson Valley. From running stop signs to not understanding how to navigate a traffic circle, our roads can be frustrating places. For me though, nothing is more infuriating than what I see nearly every day on my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie, NY. It's also one of the most dangerous.

Dutchess County Drivers on 44/55

It should come as no surprise that the driving crime I sadly witness so often is at the infamous Route 9/44/55/ interchange. An already-confusing arterial is made worse by drivers who insist on ignoring the rules of the road. Here's the view I'm so often confronted by that makes steam come out of my ears.

Merging Near the Mid-Hudson Bridge

Whether leaving the Mid-Hudson Bridge westbound (above) or entering the bridge from Route 9 south, drivers refuse to obey the yield signs that are so clearly posted. Instead of waiting at the solid white line for a safe opportunity to either merge or take the upcoming exit (below), drivers continue to line up in the exit/entry area. Here's why it's so dangerous.

When cars line up and fill the entire "runway" to the approaching exit, it blocks off access to cars looking to exit from Route 9. These vehicles are then forced to come to a complete stop on the highway (which has a speed limit of 45 mph or above), causing a severe hazard to traffic behind them. The over-eager drivers who queue up in the illegal merging zone are not only ignoring one of the most basic rules of the road (yield when you have a yield sign), they're posing a real danger to other drivers.

