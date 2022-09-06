New York State Man Allegedly Swung Hatchet at Dirt Bikers

Police say a New York state man swung a hatchet at two dirt bikers Sunday. However, officials were told that the suspect was upset that the bikers were "destroying nature." Police also said the suspect fired a handgun at the bikes, damaging one. Officials did not go into too many other details about the incident, though the suspect ended up being arrested.

WNYT says the incident happened Sunday at the Hemlock Hollow Train. Police say while the 18 and 19-year-old bike riders were not hurt, at least one of the bikes ended up damaged. Authorities say the 41-year-old suspect from Glenville was angry with the dirt bike riders and swung the hatchet at their bike. WNYT says he allegedly then fired at the bikes with the handgun.

Police say they arrested the suspect after searching a neighborhood that was near the area.

There isn't much information on the teens who were riding the dirt bikes, though officials in New York City have cracked down in recent months on bikes that have not been registered or properly insured. Police and residents have complained about illegal joy riding, and the excessive noise the bikes cause in some neighborhoods. thousands of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs have been confiscated by the NYPD.

