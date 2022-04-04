If You Love Your Pet, You May Want to Do This

Is there anything more important in life than family? Whether your family includes 5 kids or 5 pets. Or both. Either way, I think we can all agree that our pets are definitely members of our families. In my family, our cats seem to rule the house. They are our kids. Which is why it’s so important to know how to take care of them.

If your pet had a medical emergency, would you know what to do? Would you be able to keep your cool and help your pet the best that you could? They say that knowledge is power, and here’s a chance for you to learn exactly what to do if you are faced with a pet medical emergency. That's great insurance to have in the event of a pet emergency. And it won’t even cost you a thing.

The Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County and the Dutchess County Animal Response Team will be offering free pet first aid training on Thursday, April 14 from 6PM - 8PM at the Emergency Response Center at 392 Creek Road in Poughkeepsie. The presenter will be Paul S. McNamara, DMV, and Chief of Surgery at Hudson Highlands Veterinary Medical Group, so you know you're getting expert advice.

Topics that will be covered during the emergency training include pet CPR, heat stroke, hypothermia, gastrointestinal issues, poisoning, allergies, burns, wound care and more. Imagine how good it will feel to know that you can help your pet in potential life-threatening situations. To register for the free training, send an email the Medical Reserve Corps website.

