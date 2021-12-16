If Hudson Valley Towns Were Christmas Movies

We are getting to the thick of the holiday season around the Hudson Valley.

Over the last few weeks, there have been holiday celebrations in every county around the region. Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Greene and Columbia have all had their fair share of holiday celebrations with decorations glowing bright and Santa (as well as Buddy the Elf and even Santa Squash) making an early appearance or 2.

It's safe to say that most Hudson Valley residents will find some time before the holiday season ends to curl up in front of their TV, with a nice cup of hot cocoa, and pop on their favorite Christmas movie. Which got us thinking, there are a bunch of Hudson Valley towns, villages and hamlets that bring in some serious holiday cheer.

You've probably felt like the Griswold's at one point or another while decorating your Christmas tree (or asking for that holiday bonus) or maybe you felt like you were a character in the Polar Express because you headed out to the Catskill Railroad for a little Polar Express fun?

Towns like Rhinebeck, Goshen, and Kingston are filled with holiday cheer. Christmas lights line the Main Street roads and some of them even pop up in actual Hallmark Christmas movies.

So we thought it would be fun to do a little holiday movie research and determine what Christmas movie each Hudson Valley town would be. Check out our list below then head over to our Facebook page comment section and light it up like the Grinch lit up Whoville.

What towns did we miss? What Christmas movie would your town be like? Did we get the Christmas movies right?

