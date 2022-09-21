Sometimes ex-employees can hold a grudge. And sometimes they look to get revenge. On New York state man figured he had the plan to get back at his former employer. However, it looks like this man's grand plan backfired, and now he is being charged with charged with first-degree identity theft, according to New York State police.

According to an analysis from McAfee using Federal Trade Commission data, New York ranked the eighth highest state per capita for identify theft in the nation.

The Plot

WKTV says the suspect. who used to work for Tug Hill Vineyards in Lowville, NY, created "numerous aliases" to set up fake online reservations for Mother's Day. While this may sound like not such a huge deal to some, State Police say the prank resulted in Tug Hill losing $13,000 dollars.

There is no word how the suspect and his former employer initially parted ways. Police also didn't indicate what sort of names he made up to make the fake reservations either. police say the man admitted to them he made up the names, and said he was angry with his former employer.

Man Named Cuomo is Not That Cuomo

A 54-year-old man faced sentencing back in August for his role in an elaborate identify theft ring that targeted multiple state governments. Guy Cuomo will now spend over three and a half years of his life in federal prison, according to the New York Post.

However, the Frederick, Maryland man had bigger concerns amid his sentencing. In fact, according to the Post, Cuomo pushed his attorney to tell the judge to inform the jury of something he felt was very important.

We're not sure it had any bearing on his trial, though Guy Cuomo had something he wanted to get off his chest.

I'm Not That Guy!

The Times Union says that Cuomo was found guilty on all charges back on November 21, and was later sentenced to 45 months in prison. But Guy Cuomo pushed his attorney to get the word out that in spite of his last name, he was not related to former New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. With all the serious charges he was facing, it appears this really, really meant whole a lot to him.

His attorney told Senior U.S. Judge Thomas McAvoy of the Northern District of New York:

That would make Guy happy. He wanted it said, but I told him not to worry about it and that he shouldn't be concerned about it. He won't have any complaint about it.

The Times Union says there was no indication in the court transcripts that the judge ever told jurors Guy and the former Governor were not related.

