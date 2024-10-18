Iconic New York Hot Dog Stand to Give Out Free Dogs Saturday

Composer Lin Manuel Miranda is handing out free hot dogs to promote his new concept album.

Clap your hands if you're ready to meet The Warriors. Miranda has teamed up with Elisa Davis to create an album of songs inspired by the 1979 cult movie. Former Hamilton cast members along with heavy hitters like Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes, Mark Anthony and Billy Porter take listeners on a musical journey through the gritty streets of New York as The Warriors attempt to get back home to Coney Island.

Miranda and Davis are ready for their album to finally come out and play for fans who have been eagerly awaiting to hear their take on the classic film. Now, those fans can download the album while snacking on hot dogs from one of the original locations from the movie.

Free Hot Dogs for Warriors Fans

In the 1979 film, the Warriors gang members are confronted by the bat-wielding Baseball Furies on West 72nd Street next to Gray's Payapa. On Saturday, Miranda and Davis are inviting fans to show up at the legendary hot dog stand between noon and 4pm to celebrate the release of their album and enjoy free Papaya dogs.

The first 500 people in line who save the album on their chosen streaming service will get a free dog. Can you dig it?

Fans will need to show up at Gray's Papaya on the corner of Broadway and 72nd Street by noon and be one of the first 500 people in line to get their free hot dog. It's unclear if any of the creators or cast members will be on hand, but it wouldn't be surprising.

Miranda is known for throwing spontaneous musical performances on the streets of New York City. His legendary Ham4Ham concerts regularly took place in front of the Richard Rodgers Theater with cast members of Hamilton and special guests treating crowds of fans to some legendary musical mash-ups. Could we see an epic event at Gray's Papaya on Saturday? Stay tuned, boppers. Stay tuned.

