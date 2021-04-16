Iconic Hudson Valley Ice Cream Stand Opens For the Season

It's official; summer is really on the way.

The Hudson Valley is known for having some of the best little ice cream stands in the country. Seasonally operated, these businesses close down all winter, leaving customers longing for their favorite shakes, cones and sundaes.

There's nothing quite like the opening day of your favorite ice cream stand. Getting that first taste of ice cream of the season is something people who live in warmer climates can never truly understand. For that reason, Hudson Valley residents rejoice whenever the local ice cream stand opens its window for the summer.

One of the most anticipated announcements came this week from the Village Creamery in Wappingers Falls. The local landmark serves fresh, no-nonsense ice cream out of their window in the Village of Wappingers. Burgers, fries and other foods are also offered on the Creamery's large menu.

The Village of Wappingers has seen several businesses either close down or move out of Main Street over the past few months. The Vinyl Room, just a few doors down from the Village Creamery, has shut down and moved to Beacon. Graceland Tattoo, which used to take up a huge storefront on East Main Street has now moved to a smaller location on West Main. Mama Musetti's, across from the former Graceland location has also shut its doors.

Luckily, the Village Creamery will still be cranking out ice cream all summer long from their window on Mill Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls. A Facebook posting from the business announced this week that they will officially open this Saturday, April 17 at 11:30 am. There is no set opening or closing date for the Creamery each year. Instead, the dates are usually dictated by the weather.