I Visited LEGOLAND NY and Was Shocked By These 20 Crazy Details
After attending a special preview of LEGOLAND New York I was simply blown away by several surprising details that bring the theme park experience to a whole new level.
I've been to all of the big theme parks and thought I've seen it all, but that all changed after visiting LEGOLAND New York in Goshen. The 150-acre theme park in the Hudson Valley isn't even fully open yet, but if what I saw is any indication, visitors are in for a real treat when they visit the world's largest LEGOLAND park.
The rides and attractions are just a small part of what made our trip to LEGOLAND so much fun. In fact, it was some of the smaller, unexpected surprises that made our day really special.
Whether you're traveling to LEGOLAND from Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown New Paltz or New York City you're in for a long list of surprises.