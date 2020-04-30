Maybe isolation had gotten the best of this guy and he wanted to hit the open road? Or maybe he just wanted to take the luxury Audi S8 out for a spin? Anyhow, one very fast joy ride has a 34-year-old man in some hot water.

Syracuse.com reports that state police busted the Rockland County man Tuesday afternoon, on the southbound side of the Palisades Parkway. Police say the Spring Valley man was going 142 M.P.H. in a 55 zone. Yeah, maybe just a bit over the speed limit. Try 87 M.P.H over.

Syracuse.com says that this speed racer is now facing quite a few fines, and a speeding ticket of going 40 or more mph over the posted limit. Luckily, no one was hurt.

