I Can’t Drive 55! Lower Hudson Valley Driver Cited For Going 142 MPH in a 55
Maybe isolation had gotten the best of this guy and he wanted to hit the open road? Or maybe he just wanted to take the luxury Audi S8 out for a spin? Anyhow, one very fast joy ride has a 34-year-old man in some hot water.
Syracuse.com reports that state police busted the Rockland County man Tuesday afternoon, on the southbound side of the Palisades Parkway. Police say the Spring Valley man was going 142 M.P.H. in a 55 zone. Yeah, maybe just a bit over the speed limit. Try 87 M.P.H over.
Syracuse.com says that this speed racer is now facing quite a few fines, and a speeding ticket of going 40 or more mph over the posted limit. Luckily, no one was hurt.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Coronavirus in New York
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie