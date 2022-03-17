Arrest Made in Hyde Park Motel Drug Sale Investigation

An arrest has been made after an investigation into drug sales out of a Hyde Park motel.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has reported the arrest of 39-year-old Christopher J. Norris of Hyde Park following an investigation of drug sales stemming out of a motel in Hyde Park.

Together with the Hyde Park Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, The Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant that resulted in a number of charges against the suspect.

Norris was subsequently charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree with an intent to sell, which is a class B felony. He was also charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree, which is a class C felony.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

At the time of the arrest, which occurred on March 15th, 2022, Norris was also found to have three outstanding arrest warrants issued by the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court.

Following the arrest, Mr. Norris was processed at the Hyde Park Police Department, arraigned, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. The name of the hotel was not shared and reports indicate that no further details will be released about the case at this time.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reminds those who may have information about individuals selling drugs to use the confidential tip line at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or 845-463-6040.

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.