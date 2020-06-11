Hyde Park Cancels Summer Camp, 4th of July Parade

The Town of Hyde Park had to do it. They had to disappoint kids all throughout the town. The Hyde Park Parks & Recreation Department made the announcement that the summer camp program that is normally each year has been canceled along with the Hackett Hill pool for the remainder of 2020.

The reason that they had to make these tough decisions? To keep children, their parents and the staff safe and healthy. The Town of Hyde Park also announced that the 4th of July Independence Day Parade will not take place. The parade traditionally brought out kids of all ages not just from Hyde Park, but from areas of Rhinebeck, Staatsburg and Poughkeepsie.

Ok, so what about the Music in the Parks Summer Music Program? Have they made a decision about that? Not at this time. The goal with the annual free summer music program, that is split between Mills Mansion in Staatsburg and the Vanderbilt Mansion in Hyde Park, is that it will hopefully take place starting the middle of July, according to a statement on the HP Parks & Recreation website.

Is the Hyde Park Independence Day Parade a part of your summer tradition? Do you have any photos of you our your family at the parade that you would like to share with us? You can submit your photos to us using the LITE-FM app.

