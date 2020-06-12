Hudson Valley Communities Cancel 4th of July Fireworks, Parades

Will there be a 4th of July? While technically, there will be. The celebrations associated with the day, Independence Day, are continuing to be cancelled across the Hudson Valley.

Which towns have decided to cancel their fireworks or parades? Here are just a few:

The City of Kingston, has canceled their fireworks display and has decided to tone down their annual parade. The parade this year will be a motorcade that focuses on honoring front-line workers, healthcare workers and first responders. The motorcade will take place simultaneously in the City of Kingston and across Ulster County.

The City of Poughkeepsie has cancelled their fireworks event and has decided to keep all public pools closed for the foreseeable future.

The Town of Hyde Park has canceled their annual parade and will not be holding summer camps this year.

Were you planning to go to a fireworks display or Independence Day parade that has been canceled? What will your 4th of July celebration look like this year? Let us know.

