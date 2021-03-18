10 Hudson Valley Creatures Emerging From Hibernation

With Spring upon us, that means that we are going to start seeing more animals, reptiles, and insects emerge from their winter slumber and start looking for food.

We had some warmer days here in the Hudson Valley and some creatures are waking up and beginning to explore. I noticed that the groundhog that lives in my yard has awoken. My kids are convinced that the snakes are awake because they heard some rustling in the leaves.

There are many different creatures that hibernate during those colder months, like other mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and insects according to New York State Parks Department. Some hibernate in pre-made dens or burrows. Others, like deer mice, don't enter a complete hibernation, but rather a lighter one while crowded together to keep warm.

As you probably guessed cold-blooded reptiles hibernate differently than warm-blooded animals. Rather than sleeping the entire winter, they go through a state of suspended animation, being semi-conscious with no control over body temperature.

Here are ten creatures you can expect to start seeing very soon here in the Hudson Valley.

Creatures Emerging From Hibernation There are many different creatures that hibernate during those colder months, like other mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and insects according to New York State Parks Department

See what sort of animals could be waking up in your Hudson Valley neighborhood in March and April.

