It may be hard to believe we're talking about hurricanes in the middle of November, though there is a storm brewing in the Atlantic that is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday.

Some areas that were hard hit by Hurricane Ian in late September could experience even more high winds and flooding as the clean-up effort still continues.

Could the Hudson Valley See High Winds and Heavy Rain?

From there, forecasters are keeping a close eye on where the storm will turn next. A number of weather models are currently tracking the storm to hit Florida and then up the coast and into the Northeast as we approach the weekend.

Could the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area see torrential rainfall and gusty winds by late Friday?

We are still a few days out, and there is a lot of uncertainty about its eventual path, according to The Weather Channel. But as of now, the chance for very heavy rain exists.

NBC says that Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before moving ashore in Florida late Wednesday. The differences between subtropical storms and regular tropical storms are a bit complicated, and sometimes it depends on location, cooler temperatures far above the surface, or the size of the storm.

One meteorologist from ABC says that subtropical storms are more like Nor'easters than traditional hurricanes or tropical systems.

Another factor is that it's very late in the year for hurricanes to form. The last hurricane to hit the U.S. in November was Hurricane Kate in 1985.

Forecast For the Hudson Valley and Northeast

NBC says that we could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, as the remnants of the hurricane move up the Eastern seaboard. What's left of Nicole could also interact with a cold front, which the National Weather Service says could push rainfall totals even higher in some areas.

As is often the case, rainfall and storm effects can widely vary from one nearby area to the next.

NBC says the storm will pass through by early Saturday, and leave behind much cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s by Friday, though will fall into the 40s by late Saturday afternoon.

Warm Weather Returns?

The weather has fluctuated quite a bit over the last week across the Hudson Valley, as spring-like weather brought temperatures well into the 70s Friday through Monday. The next few days will see more normal highs for this time of year, though will once again warm up by Friday.

