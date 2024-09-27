How Will Hurricane Helene Impact New York State Residents?

As Hurricane Helene batters the Florida coastline, New Yorkers are preparing for the storm's local impact.

On Thursday, Governor Hochul offered support to states directly in the path of the storm, sending a water rescue team to North Carolina as Helene continues to make its way inland. Now, forecasters say that New York may see an impact from the storm, but nothing as serious as what's being felt in the south.

Hurricane Helene's Path

According to ABC, Hurricane Helene was expected to pass through Florida into Georgia and South Carolina early Friday. The storm was upgraded to a Category 4, which is classified as "extremely dangerous"

Helene is expected to continue to cause destruction in the southeast until the storm's path takes it up to Tennessee and Kentucky. Once far inland, the hurricane will likely stall out late Sunday evening.

Although the direct path of Hurricane Helene won't make its way to the northeast, some areas of New York state will still see weather effects from the massive storm.

Hurricane Helene Could Be Felt in New York

Forecasters are now calling for a chance of showers throughout much of the Hudson Valley this weekend. While it won't be a washout, some of the areas to the west and south of New York City could see significant rainfall.

Luckily, the Hudson Valley will be minimally impacted by Helene, although forecasters have now added the possibility of some isolated showers to the outlook for Saturday into Sunday. Otherwise, just expect clouds and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s.