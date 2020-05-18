Hundreds of NYC Residents Fled to Kingston in April

New data shows that over 900 New York City residents fled to Kingston to April to escape COVID-19.

The New York Times reported that New York City residents were leaving the city to escape the spread of COVID-19. To do so, they looked at mail-forwarding requests. The United States Post Office (USPS) received 56,000 requests from New York City in March. This is over double the monthly average. In April, there were 81,000 mail-forwarding requests. This is twice the number from 2019. The New York Times reports that 60% of those requests were for locations outside the city.

According to the New York Times, the Hudson Valley is where some of those requests were asking mail to be forwarded to. While the majority of those requests, over 16,000, were sent to Newark and Jersey City, there were still hundreds of people fleeing to the Hudson Valley. 963 people from New York City fled to Kingston in April and March to escape COVID-19. Kingston, the eighth-most traveled to city, was right below cities like Los Angeles, Boston, and Miami.

In the upper Hudson Valley, the town of Hudson also saw 545 New York City residents escape there. Albany had 527 people come up from New York City, according to the New York Times. Data regarding mail-forwarding requests for May has not yet been provided.

